Authorities responding to the scene of a shooting on Aug. 6, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in Grand Rapids on Thursday, police say.

The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. on Grandville Avenue SW near Liberty Street SW.

Police say a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident at this time.

Grandville Avenue was closed from Hall Street SW to High Street SW.

Authorities are is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.