GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday night, police say.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Watkins Street SE near Eastern Avenue SE.

Grand Rapids police say an 18-year-old man was shot three times. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.

The situation leading up to the incident is unknown at this time.

News 8 has a crew on scene and will provide more details as we learn more on the situation.