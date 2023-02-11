GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a man was fatally shot in Grand Rapids Friday night, a witness stopped the suspect until officers could arrest him, police say.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. on Butterworth Street SW near Lane Avenue. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The suspect ran away, police say but a witness “detained” him and he was soon arrested.

Neither the name of the man killed nor the name of the man arrested were released by GRPD early Saturday.

GRPD said its Major Case Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.