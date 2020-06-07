Man shot and killed in Grand Rapids; no arrests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Rapids are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of Marshall Avenue SE, near the intersection of 32nd Street and Eastern Avenue.

Investigators say they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. They tried to revive him as he was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Grand Rapids police are not identifying the victim, but Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack, a local radio host and activist, reported that he is Darnell McIntosh, a friend of his.

“He loved his family with all his heart,” Womack stated in a lengthy Facebook post.

Womack said that McIntosh was dealing with health issues but was still active in conversations about the black justice movements that have taken center stage in America.

“I can see no honor in shooting a man that is a wearing a neck-brace. There is no honor in killing each other ever but how low can we stoop in Grand Rapids?” Womack wrote. “As we fight Covid 19 and protest against police brutality, do not forget one thing!! We are 20 times more likely to be killed by one of our own than by Covid 19 or the Police! And that my brothers and sisters is a crying shame.”

Online rumors questioned whether an hourslong standoff with an armed intruder in Grand Rapids was connected to McIntosh’s death, but police quickly dispelled that rumor as untrue Sunday afternoon.

Police say they have no information about a suspect at this time.

“We have to stop the violence. Darnell McIntosh RIP. You will always be loved and you will never ever be forgotten!” Womack wrote in his post. “I will see you in heaven, one day. I’m trying to make it there too.”

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact police at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This is a developing news story. News 8 will update this report with new information as it becomes available.