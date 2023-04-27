GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night on Grand Rapids Southside, according to police.

Around 9:25 p.m., the Grand Rapids Police Department received a call for a shooting on Worden Street between College and Madison avenues. When officers arrived, they found a large group of people gathered on the street.

A young man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead, said GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom.

He said there was no known motive yet but there was no threat to the public. Police believe it was a targeted shooting.

“I’m angry about it, as usual. We’re still piecing it together and we’re going to do everything we can to bring justice,” said Winstrom.

Police did not release the name or age of the victim but said his mother was at the scene and working with police.

