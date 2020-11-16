Man shot, killed on Grand Rapids’ northeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the city’s northeast side Sunday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Plainfield Avenue NE near Spencer Street NE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a 43-year-old man was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The situation leading up to the shooting is unknown. There also isn’t any suspect information at this time.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office.