GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed in southeast Grand Rapids Sunday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE near Geneva Avenue after receiving reports of gunshots and a man down in the area.

Officers say that a 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information available on a suspect, GRPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GRPD Major Case Team at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This incident remains under investigation.