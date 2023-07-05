GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids on the Fourth of July was a family man who loved his children, family told News 8.

Family identified him as 30-year-old Christopher Michael Byrom, who was married with two young children. They described him as well-loved, humble and respectable. They said he cared about everyone.

Around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was called to the area of Sycamore Street SE and Jefferson Avenue on a report of a shooting and found Byrom lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Family said they started CPR, but Byrom died at the scene.

Family members say Byrom was outside enjoying fireworks with his family, including several young children, when he was shot.

Grand Rapids police investigate a deadly shooting on Sycamore Street SE in Grand Rapids on July 4, 2023.

GRPD and Michigan State Police were interviewing people in the area as a large group was outside celebrating the holiday.

“There were hundreds of people in the area, Fourth of July, celebrating fireworks, ” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom told reporters at the scene Tuesday night. “We’re talking to a lot of witnesses. We have a team down here picking up a lot of forensic evidence and canvassing for video, for witnesses, whatever we can get.”

He called on the public to tell police what they saw or know. Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

