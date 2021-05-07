Man shot in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in southeast Grand Rapids Thursday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that around 10 p.m. Thursday a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

The victim told investigators he was shot in the area of Adams Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE. When officers searched the area, they found several bullet casings.

No suspect information was released.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.235.

