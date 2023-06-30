GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in southeast Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on Bemis Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE.

A man who was shot was dropped off at the hospital with injuries that are considered not to be life-threatening, according to GRPD.

Police said no arrests have been made and no suspect description was released Friday morning.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.