Man shot in leg shows up at GR hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up to a local hospital early Wednesday with a gunshot wound.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the 27-year-old was shot in the leg. His injury was not considered life-threatening.

The shooting is believed to have happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Madison Avenue and Burton Street SE, though there was no active scene there by the time officers arrived.

Police say the victim is not cooperating with their investigation. They have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.