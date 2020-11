GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot on Grand Rapids’ northeast side Tuesday afternoon, police say.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Riverside Drive near Monroe Avenue.

Police say a man was shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and is expected to survive.

The victim was not cooperative with police and the situation leading up to the shooting in unknown at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.