Man shot in Grand Rapids; injuries non-life-threatening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Thursday evening, police said.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Burton Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue.

The situation surrounding the shooting is unclear at this time.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the victim arrived at a local hospital and that he was treated for injuries that are not life threatening.

GRPD says it is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can contact GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.