Man shot in downtown Grand Rapids; no arrests

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 09:49 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in downtown Grand Rapids Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Commerce Avenue SW and Williams Street SW near Mel Trotter Ministries. 

The Grand Rapids Police Department said a man was walking in the area when he was struck in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators canvassed the area and found little suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

