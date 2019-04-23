Man shot in downtown Grand Rapids; no arrests

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police investigating a shooting near Mel Trotter in Grand Rapids Monday, April 23, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in downtown Grand Rapids Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Commerce Avenue SW and Williams Street SW near Mel Trotter Ministries.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said a man was walking in the area when he was struck in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators canvassed the area and found little suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.