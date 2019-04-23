Man shot in downtown Grand Rapids; no arrests
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in downtown Grand Rapids Monday afternoon.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Commerce Avenue SW and Williams Street SW near Mel Trotter Ministries.
The Grand Rapids Police Department said a man was walking in the area when he was struck in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators canvassed the area and found little suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
