Man shot, killed in GR; city breaks homicide record with 35 killings in 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating the city’s 35th homicide this year after a man was shot and killed Sunday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said around 9 p.m. officers tried to stop a car that was driving erratically in the area of Burton Street and Division Avenue. The car crashed into a building just west of the intersection.

Officers found out the driver had a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a GRPD news release.

Police said the homicide may be connected to a shots fired call that happened around the same time in the area of Burton Street and Collins Avenue SE.

There are no suspects at this time.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The homicide was Grand Rapids’ 35th of 2020, breaking the previous record of 34 homicides in a single year, set in 1993.