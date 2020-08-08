Man shot in ankles in NE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is recovering after being shot in the ankles early Saturday morning.

Grand Rapids police tell News 8 they responded to the report of a shooting in the 200 block of Barnett Street NE just after 2 a.m.

Police say when they got there, they found a man who told police he was walking when someone in a vehicle drove by and shot him. Investigators found multiple bullet casings in the area.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.