GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who video shows pointed a gun at two Grand Rapids police officers before they shot and wounded him will face charges, the county prosecutor has decided.

Tristin Melchizadek Walker, 26, faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of breaking and entering into a car to steal property valued at less than $200.

The weapons and assault charges are felonies. The breaking and entering charges are misdemeanors.

It’s not yet clear when Walker will be arraigned. Online records did not show him in the Kent County jail as of Tuesday.

The two officers who fired shots at him were acting in self-defense, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said in a Tuesday release, and their use of force was therefore reasonable. They will not face any charges.

Becker said he could not provide additional details about what led to his assessment “given the decision to charge Mr. Walker.”

“I cannot discuss the facts on why I am not charging (the officers), without discussing facts of the charges against Mr. Walker,” Becker wrote.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Aug. 25 in the area of Forrester Street and Bonita Drive SE. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the two officers went there after a neighbor called 911 about someone looking into cars on his street.

Bodycam video released later Aug. 25 shows that when the officers got there, they immediately started chasing Walker. It shows him raise what appears to be a gun toward one of the officers. Police say it was a loaded semi-automatic 9 mm handgun. A number of shots were fired. Walker was injured and taken to the hospital, where he was initially listed in serious condition.

The officers were not hurt.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom previously said the officers’ actions, as seen in the video, seemed to be in line with departmental policy. He said the officers have been on the force less than 10 years, neither had a disciplinary history of note and this was the first time either had been involved in a shooting.

Michigan State Police investigated the officers’ use of force, which is standard procedure.