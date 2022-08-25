GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD — A man was shot overnight by Grand Rapids police officers after an incident on the southeast side of the city.

According to police, officers were sent to the area near Chamberlain Ave. and Forrester St. around 1:45 Thursday morning to look for a suspect reportedly breaking into cars.

When the officers arrived on scene the suspect fled, then allegedly turned and pointed a gun at them. According to a GRPD news release, both officers fired shots, hitting the suspect multiple times.

The victim, described only as an adult male, is expected to survive his injuries.

Michigan State Police have taken over the investigation as they do with any GRPD officer-involved shooting. The officers have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation, a common protocol for police departments.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom is expected to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Thursday. We will carry it live on woodtv.com.

— This is a developing story. Stay with woodtv.com for the latest updates.