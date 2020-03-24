Closings & Delays
Man shot and killed in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

The scene of a fatal shooting in Grand Rapids. (March 24, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died in a shooting in Grand Rapids’ South West side.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of St. Charles Street, near Cutler Street SW.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski says officers were called to a report of shots fired and later callers indicated a man was shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The scene of a fatal shooting in Grand Rapids. (March 24, 2020)

No suspect information is available at this time.

Wittkowski says there is a heavy police presence in the area.

