Man shot and killed at GR gas station

The scene of a shooting at a Shell gas station in Kentwood that left one man dead Sunday, July 28 2019.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was fatally shot early Sunday morning after an altercation at a Shell gas station.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said a disturbance was reported around 4 a.m. for a large crowd causing trouble at a Shell gas station in the 2000 block of East Beltline Avenue SE, across the street from the Woodland Mall.

When police arrived to the scene, they discovered that a 26-year-old man had been shot. He was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and police say witnesses have not been cooperative, so they do not have any suspect information at this time.

It’s unclear what lead up to the incident and what role the 26-year-old played.

This incident remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616. 343.2100.