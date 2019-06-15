Man seriously injured in GR hit-and-run moped crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a man riding a moped in Grand Rapids Friday.

It happened just after 11 p.m. at Hall Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a blue, four-door sedan style car, possibly a Honda, was traveling south on Eastern Avenue when it turned left onto Hall Street, crashing into the moped.

Authorities say the blue car, which is missing a mirror and may have damage to its front and passenger side, fled the scene of the crash without stopping.

The rider of the moped, a 33-year-old Grand Rapids man, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police say his injuries are life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3771 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345