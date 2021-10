GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in serious condition after he was shot in Grand Rapids Friday.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Highland Street SE.

One man was shot and brought to the hospital in serious condition, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.

The shooting is still being investigated.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

The is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.