GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is seriously hurt after an early Monday morning stabbing in Grand Rapids.

Around 2:40 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to My Place Bar, located at 1410 S. Division Ave, after receiving reports about a stabbing.

Officers found a man stabbed several times in the back. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. GRPD said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

GRPD is looking for two people suspected to be involved, but officers do not know their names.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The stabbing remains under investigation.