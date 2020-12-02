Man hurt in Grand Rapids crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was hurt after a crash in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Pannell Street NW and Alpine Avenue NW.

Police say a semi-truck driver was pulling of Pannell Street onto northbound Alpine Avenue. Due to traffic congestion, the semi was not able to get completely into the northbound lanes and was blocking the southbound lanes of Alpine Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

A vehicle driving southbound on Alpine Avenue was trying to merge into a lane when he hit the semi’s trailer, police say.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department freed the man from his car.

Initially, police said the man had critical injuries. Just before 4:30 p.m., police said the his condition had improved. He only has minor injuries and is expected to be released from the hospital.