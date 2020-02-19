Man sentenced to weapons charges in GR shooting death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who pleaded guilty to two weapons charges linked to a deadly shooting in Grand Rapids will serve time in prison.

Vincent Walker was sentenced Feb. 5 to 12 to 60 months in prison. He will get credit for the 72 days he already served in jail.

In November, Walker pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In the early hours of May 12, 21-year-old Jordan Brown was shot near the intersection of Highland Street and Union Avenue. Brown was dropped off at Mercy Health St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died.

Walker turned himself in May 15 and was arrested on the weapons charges.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker previously told News 8 that authorities’ investigation found that Walker was about to be robbed when he pulled a gun and fired at the people who were trying to rob him.