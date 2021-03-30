Man sentenced to restitution, jail time after GR riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to tens of thousands of dollars in restitution and jail time following the rioting in downtown Grand Rapids last year.

Ronald Raymond of Grand Rapids was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail and five years probation. He has already served 192 days, which will count toward that year.

In February, he pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including one of riot, one count of third-degree attempted arson and one count of malicious destruction of fire or police property, court records show.

He also pleaded guilty to a count of breaking and entering without breaking. He was also sentenced to a year in jail and five years probation for that, but the sentences will be served at the same time.

He will have to pay $71,000 in restitution for the damage he caused to police cars. Raymond and four others were charged in connection to the fire and destruction of five Wyoming police cruisers.

Restitution has not yet been decided for the damage he caused to the Kilwins shop across from Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids.

During the riot, which happened in May 2020, more than 100 businesses were damaged. In all, officials say, rioters caused some $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.