Man sentenced to probation, time served in 2020 Grand Rapids riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to two years of probation and time served in connection to the 2020 Grand Rapids riot.

Sean Mulhall, 34, was sentenced Thursday, the Kent County prosecutor told News 8, after he pleaded guilty in December to a charge of riot.

He is among 22 people who were charged in the riot that happened on May 30, 2020. Many businesses were looted, dozens of windows were smashed and several police cruisers were set on fire. It is estimated the riot caused more than $2 million in damages and costs for the city of Grand Rapids.