Man sentenced to probation after GR riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to three years probation in connection to the rioting in downtown Grand Rapids last year.

Byron Castaneda received the sentence after pleading guilty in February to rioting.

He will have to pay $265 in restitution. He was also sentenced to 173 days in jail, but as he has 173 days credit he will not be spending any more time in jail.

During the riot, which happened in May 2020, more than 100 businesses were damaged. In all, officials say, rioters caused some $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.