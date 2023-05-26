GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man was sentenced to decades in federal prison for selling drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a man.

Tommy Terrell Mims, 52, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of a Kent County man in August 2020.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan said on Aug. 8, 2020, the man died from fentanyl toxicity. Investigators learned Mims sold the man what he thought was heroin, but it was fentanyl.

Mims pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death on Feb. 10, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

“Fentanyl is deadly and continues to devastate our families and communities. This drug is so dangerous that even a trace amount can leave a user dead within minutes,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a news release. “Mr. Mims will now serve two decades in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to investigating and prosecuting these cases to ensure that drug dealers who peddle this poison and cause death are brought to justice.”