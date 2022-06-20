GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man involved in the deadly shooting of a Grand Rapids 19-year-old is headed to prison.

Saul Ortega-Cristen, 22, was sentenced June 13 to between 10 and 30 years in prison for assault with intent to commit murder and between 7 years, 11 months and 20 years for gang membership felonies. He received credit for 689 days served.

The charges stem from the shooting of Julian Tovar, 19, on July 22, 2020. Tovar remained hospitalized for months before dying on Dec. 16, 2020.

Police are still looking for another suspect in the shooting, Israel Cardosa of Kentwood. Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call Grand Rapids police detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

An undated courtesy photo of Israel Ramiro Cardosa.

Police say Cardosa is the person who actually shot Tovar. Police say Cardosa and three others mistook Tovar for a gang member and opened fire.

Tovar wasn’t a gang member, police say. He was just driving home from work when he was shot.

Ortega-Cristen pleaded guilty Feb. 17, 2022, to the two counts. Four others, including a count of second-degree murder, were dismissed.