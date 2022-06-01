GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for shooting and killing his roommate in 2021, court documents say.

Devan Cole, 28, was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 years in state prison, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty of second-degree murder in March. He also admitted to use of a firearm in the commission of a felony as a second-time habitual offender. A second weapons charge was dropped after his plea.

Cole shot and killed his roommate, Anthony Crump, on March 7, 2021 at a home on Veto Street NW near Marion Avenue in Grand Rapids.

In court documents, authorities say a downstairs neighbor called 911 after hearing an argument and multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, Crump was found dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Cole was later arrested without incident.