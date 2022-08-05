GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing life behind bars without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Grand Rapids woman in January of last year.

Andre Dimetre Sims, 25, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, with two years served for felony firearms and up to 80 years for possession of ammunition. He also faces fines.

An undated courtesy photo of Sandra Carter.

Sims was charged last year for the Jan. 3, 2021 shooting of Sandra Carter, 65, at a duplex at the intersection of Leonard Street NW and Alpine Avenue. At the time, a neighbor told News 8 the shooter walked up to the front door and opened fire into the house as Carter opened the door. She died later at the hospital.

Carter was the first homicide victim in Grand Rapids in 2021.