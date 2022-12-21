GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 shooting death of a man in Grand Rapids.

On Monday, Calvin Stewart, 27, was sentenced in the 17th Circuit Court to life without parole for the murder of 28-year-old Unique Camreil Evans on Dec. 22, 2020.

An undated courtesy photo of Unique Evans.

Grand Rapids police said Evans was shot multiple times while walking along the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers found the suspect car on the city’s West Side. Police tried to stop the car, but it drove off. The car eventually crashed on Hamilton Avenue and 11th Street NW, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The suspect was not injured and was taken into custody.