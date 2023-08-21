GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was convicted of a 2005 murder in Grand Rapids will spend life behind bars.

Ricardo Fabela Jr. was sentenced Monday to life in prison without parole for felony murder plus two years for a weapons charge, according to court staff.

A jury found him guilty of felony murder and felony use of firearm in July for the shooting death of Edgar Lopez. Lopez and another man were shot dead on Feb. 13, 2005, in a home on Buchanan Avenue SW near Dickinson Street. The Grand Rapids Police Department identified two suspects, Miguel Vidana and Ricardo Fabela Jr. and issued murder charges. Both fled the state.

Fabela was ultimately arrested in Mexico and was extradited back to Grand Rapids in April 2022.

Vidana was arrested in El Paso, Texas, in November 2007. He was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to between 22 and 50 years in prison.