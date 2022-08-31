GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and another man in 2020.

On Monday, Juan Nico Garcia, 32, was sentenced to two counts of life in prison for the murders of Jai’onna Braden, 20, and Quavon Lee, 23, in June of 2020.

Garcia also faces up to 50 years for assault with intent to murder, up to 21 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and four years for weapons charges.

Undated courtesy photos of Jai’onna Braden (left) and Quavon Lee (right).

He was found guilty of open murder and the other 5 counts in June.

Braden and Lee were shot dead June 7, 2020, in a car on Bemis Street near Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Garcia was charged in August of that year. His father told authorities his son confessed to him that he had killed Braden and Lee, court records show. Garcia’s father also pointed investigators to the gun Garcia used.

Braden’s mother told News 8 that Garcia was abusive toward Braden when the two dated and harassed her after they broke up.