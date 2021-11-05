Man sentenced to jail on murder accessory charge

A Nov. 4, 2020, booking photo of Jaylen Ruffin from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will serve jail time in connection to a 2020 shooting death in Grand Rapids.

Jaylin Tyreec-Mizaun Ruffin was sentenced Wednesday to a year in jail and three years of probation.

The case stems from the Nov. 2, 2020, death of Giovani Alvelo. He was shot in the head near the Wealthy Market on Wealthy Street SE near Diamond Avenue.

Two nearby cars were also hit by gunfire.

Ruffin was initially charged in November of last year with murder, but pleaded guilty Aug. 11, 2021, to lesser charges of accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.