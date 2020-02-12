Man sentenced in GR shooting that injured 1

An April 28, 2019, mug shot of Terrell Tate from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who shot and injured another man last spring will serve time in prison.

Terrell Tate, 33, was sentenced to 84 to 240 months in prison on Tuesday. He was also ordered to serve an additional two years for a weapons charge, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Tate shot and wounded another man on April 21, 2019 during an altercation in Grand Rapids’ Heartside neighborhood. He later turned himself in and was originally charged with attempted murder and three weapons charges.

In January, Tate pleaded guilty to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and felony firearm.