Man sentenced in connection to January 2020 shooting

A Jan. 21, 2020, booking photo of Javonte Davon Robinson from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison in connection to the 2020 killing of another man in Grand Rapids.

Javonte Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to serve a minimum of 27 years and a maximum of life, court records show.

Robinson pleaded no contest in August to a count of second-degree murder and a weapons charge.

The case stems from the Jan. 3, 2020, killing of Tony Lamarr Stewart. He was shot in the parking lot of a liquor store on Grand Rapids’ southeast side and died two days later.

Robinson was arrested later that month on weapons and resisting and obstructing charges. He was formally charged with murder in May 2020.

Stewart’s death was one of 38 homicides in Grand Rapids in 2020, making it the city’s most violent year.