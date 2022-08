A booking photo of John Dupree from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for his involvement in the Grand Rapids riot of 2020.

John Dupree, 25, has been sentenced to serve 180 days in prison. He was credited with two days.

He pleaded guilty in April to a count of riot and a count of destroying police property.

The charges were in connection to the destruction of five Wyoming police cruisers during the riot that happened in May of 2020.