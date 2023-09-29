GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was sentenced to decades in prison for the shooting death of another man in Grand Rapids last year.

Jeffrey Craig, 28, was sentenced Thursday by Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark A. Trusock to 50 to 100 years in prison for second-degree murder. He received a mandatory two-year term for felony firearm, with credit for 471 days served.

The scene of a shooting at Division Avenue and Cherry Street in downtown Grand Rapids. (May 24, 2022)

The charges stem from the May 24, 2022, death of 24-year-old Naquie Mitz. He was shot in the area of S. Division Avenue and Cherry Street and died at the hospital.

Several witnesses reported a large group of people in the area at the time. Another witness reported hearing as many as seven gunshots.

Craig was arrested in June 2022 in Rockford, Illinois. The U.S. Marshals helped capture Craig, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.