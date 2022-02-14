Man sentenced in 2020 deadly shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced for killing another man when he was 18 years old in Grand Rapids.

On Wednesday, Lonnie Sanders was sentenced to 21 to 36 years after he pleaded no contest in December 2021 to 2nd degree murder, felony firearm and felonious assault for the 2020 murder of Michael Eastwood. Sanders must also pay over $15 thousand in restitution.

On Dec. 6, 2020, Eastwood, 23, was found shot in the chest after he crashed a car into a building near the intersection of Burton Street SE and Division Avenue. He later died at the hospital.

Correction: A previous version of this article spelled Michael Eastwood’s name incorrectly. We regret this error which has been fixed.