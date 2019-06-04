Man sentenced for shooting, killing girlfriend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who killed his girlfriend in Wyoming is headed to a state prison.
LaDale Williams-Nelson was sentenced Tuesday to between 30 and 60 years for second-degree murder and an additional two years for a weapons charge.
He also received two sentences of between 3.5 and 10 years for domestic violence and being a habitual offender; those will run concurrent to his murder sentence.
Williams-Nelson was convicted in May of murdering 25-year-old Leticia Vela early New Year's Day 2018.
Witnesses said the two argued, and then Williams-Nelson punched and choked Vela before shooting her in the face.
He fled after the shooting, but was soon tacked down by a police dog.
Vela left behind five children.
