Man sentenced for shooting, killing girlfriend Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved LaDale Williams-Nelson's mug shot. (Wyoming Department of Public Safety) [ + - ] Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved An undated courtesy photo of Leticia Vela. [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who killed his girlfriend in Wyoming is headed to a state prison.

LaDale Williams-Nelson was sentenced Tuesday to between 30 and 60 years for second-degree murder and an additional two years for a weapons charge.

He also received two sentences of between 3.5 and 10 years for domestic violence and being a habitual offender; those will run concurrent to his murder sentence.

Williams-Nelson was convicted in May of murdering 25-year-old Leticia Vela early New Year's Day 2018.

Witnesses said the two argued, and then Williams-Nelson punched and choked Vela before shooting her in the face.

He fled after the shooting, but was soon tacked down by a police dog.

Vela left behind five children.