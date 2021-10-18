Man sentenced for hit-and-run crash that killed GR couple

An Oct. 20, 2019, booking photo of Jason McCann from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend years behind bars for a hit-and-run crash that killed a Grand Rapids couple.

Jason McCann, 46, was sentenced Thursday to a maximum of 15 years in prison for two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death and two counts of reckless driving causing death.

An undated courtesy photo of Tracy Curtiss Fuhr and Todd Fuhr.

McCann ran a stop sign at Oakes Street SW and Grandville Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids on the night of Oct. 19, 2019, hitting pedestrians Todd and Tracy Curtis Fuhr, who were in the crosswalk. McCann then drove off.

He was arrested within hours of the crash and soon charged.

He was expected to plead to the charges against him in January 2020 but rejected the deal at the last minute.

He was scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 27 of this year but entered a plea on Sept. 8.