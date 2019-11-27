Judge cites killer’s positive history at sentencing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 23-year-old man will serve at least seven years in prison for killing a Grand Rapids father.

His promising future added a layer of devastation acknowledged during Tahari Brags’ sentencing Wednesday.

Judge Paul Denenfeld sentenced Brags to a minimum of seven years and maximum of 11.6 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stabbing 34-year-old Frederick Jewell during a fight at a gas station in February.

“I’d like to apologize for the loss of their loved one,” Brags said to Jewell’s family during the hearing. “My deepest sympathy goes out to them from the bottom of my heart.”

Jewell’s mom and sisters gave victim impact statements, acknowledging no sentence will bring back their son and brother.

Several people sent letters to the judge supporting Brags and asking for leniency on his sentence.

“The term tragedy has come up a number of times and that’s exactly how I have viewed this case from the very first hearing I had,” Denenfeld said from the stand. “The theme in all those letters is clear: Tahari Brags has been an upstanding young man.”

He noted a positive path that included a college degree, volunteering and mentoring in Grand Rapids, balancing that with the violent crime when determining the sentence.

“A young man is dead and shouldn’t be, but also having some hope that the young man before me will be able to continue to assist our community whenever he serves whatever time he has to serve and I think (Brags is) certainly capable of that,” Denenfeld added.