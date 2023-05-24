GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was arrested after there were gunshots near a school in Grand Rapids has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for drug charges.

Donte Matthews received the sentence for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and other drugs within 1,000 feet of a public high school, the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan said in a Wednesday release.

He was also sentenced to serve two and a half years for violating terms of his supervised release, which he was on for a federal drug trafficking charge, the attorney’s office said. The two sentences will be served consecutively.

The attorney’s office said on Aug. 12, 2022, police in the area of Southeast Career Pathways, a public high school on Jefferson Avenue near Fair Street, heard multiple gunshots. When they got to the school, they saw a SUV Matthews was driving spin out and crash in the school’s parking lot.

The officers heard more gunshots and saw two people run from the crash, the attorney’s office said. It said Matthews was apprehended as he tried to climb a fence.

The attorney’s office said he had a stolen Springfield XD 9 mm pistol in his waistband with a round in the magazine and a round in the chamber, and 12 spent 9 mm casings were found in the road.

Authorities say bags of fentanyl, cocaine and a digital scale were found in the SUV.