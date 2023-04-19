KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The person who shot and killed a 15-year-old in Grand Rapids in 2021 is headed to a state prison.

Khavaree Nash was sentenced Wednesday to 25 to 40 years for second-degree murder in the death of Ju’Qwon Calvin.

“I didn’t want to get up here but I have to. I’ve got to show the world that my son was a good person. He was great. He was mine,” Ju’Qwon’s father Jason Calvin said at sentencing. “For the past two years , it’s been rough for me and my family because I’m a father. I raised that boy.”

An undated courtesy photo of Ju’Qwon Calvin.

The shooting happened May 29, 2021, on Prince Street SE west of Fuller Avenue. Ju’Qwon, 15, died at the scene. His parents previously told News 8 that Ju’Qwon was set up. They said the teen’s friends called him to make plans to hang out and he ended up dead. At the time, police said the shooting was the result of an altercation, though they didn’t explain further.

Nash, 20, of Wyoming, was charged in January 2022 and convicted in March of this year of second-degree murder, careless discharge causing death, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

In seeking a minimum sentence, Nash’s attorney said he could be rehabilitated.

“We’ve talked multiple times about his goals for the future, his desire is to have a relationship with his children and build a family and be the community member that he has observed show up and try to support him during this time — and even be better, “defense attorney Austin Gregory said. “We do ask that the court side with the minimum sentence.”

Nash used his time to speak before the sentence was read to dispute the details of plea deals he had been offered before trial.

“I know you to be a smart young man. I also find it extremely sad because of the great amount of potential that I know that you had and you still have,” Judge Christina Elmore said as she issued his sentence. “I think that the choices you’ve made up to this point have not been great and your decisions on this particular occasion were devastating.”