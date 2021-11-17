Man sentenced for 2020 murder of woman in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is headed to a state prison for shooting and killing a woman in Grand Rapids last year.

Richard Davis was sentenced Wednesday to between 22 and 50 years in prison for murder, plus an additional two years for a weapons charge. He received credit for 386 days served.

The charges stem from the Oct. 28, 2020, death of Yolanda Henderson, 45. She was shot and killed in the area of Ottillia Street and Nelson Avenue SE. Davis was arrested after a seven-hour standoff at his parents’ house.

Davis pleaded no contest Sept. 29 to second-degree murder and felony firearms. Under the terms of a plea agreement, an open murder charge and another weapons charge were dismissed.