Man sent to prison for role in Grand Rapids 2020 riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend years in prison after he was found guilty for his role in the Grand Rapids riot in 2020.

On Tuesday, Howard Nall, 35, was sentenced to 2.5 to 10 years in prison. He’ll have to pay $41,720 in restitution.

He was also sentenced to 60 days in jail for breaking and entering. He received credit for eight days served.

In January, Nall pleaded guilty to one count of malicious destruction of personal property valued at $20,000 or more and a count of riot.

On May 30, 2020, he was recorded on security cameras breaking into Mojo’s Dueling Piano Bar and stealing a case of beer, as well as destroying a parking meter at Ellis Parking Lot, court documents say. He was formally charged in July 2020.

According to MSP’s online crime records, Nall has multiple prior convictions for failing to comply with sex offender registry requirements, as well as convictions for hindering and opposing police and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

Nall was one of more than 20 people charged in the Grand Rapids riot, which resulted in damage to hundreds of downtown Grand Rapids shops and the destruction of several police cruisers. The city says the riot resulted in more than $2 million in damages and costs.