Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the counts that Dupree pleaded to and mischaracterized his involvement in the fires. We regret the errors, which have been corrected.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty to rioting and destruction of property in the Grand Rapids riot of summer 2020.

John Dupree, 24, of Kentwood pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of riot and a count of destroying police property. A second count of destroying police property was dismissed.

Dupree was one of five people charged in June 2020 in connection to fire and destruction of five Wyoming police cruisers during the Grand Rapids riot on the night of May 30 into May 31.

At the time of his arrest, his mother Betty Dupree told News 8 that John Dupree was upset about the murder of George Floyd, adding that her son is a good guy not prone to trouble. “I was surprised, I didn’t even know that he was on the car, cop car anything like that. But I’m quite sure it was crowd getting excited, somebody probably told him to do it. I don’t know,” Betty Dupree said.

He faces restitution fines for the Wyoming police cruisers destroyed, which cost about $50,000 each. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 18.