Man pleads to murder in January 2020 shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has entered a plea in the shooting death of another man in Grand Rapids in January of 2020.

Javonte Robinson, 27, pleaded no contest Aug. 25 to a count of second-degree murder and a weapons charge, court records show. The other charges against him were dismissed.

An undated courtesy photo of Tony Stewart.

The case stems from the Jan. 3, 2020, killing of Tony Lamarr Stewart. He was shot in the parking lot of a liquor store on Grand Rapids’ southeast side and died two days later.

Robinson was arrested later that month on weapons and resisting and obstructing charges. He was formally charged with murder in May 2020.

Stewart’s death marked the beginning of a bloody year in Grand Rapids: The city recorded a recorded 38 homicides in 2020, the most ever.

Stewart left behind two children.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated the same as any other conviction at sentencing.